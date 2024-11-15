sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:03 IST, November 15th 2024

Fire Breaks Out at Spanish Nursing Home, Killing 10 People

At least 10 people have died in a fire at a nursing home in Zaragoza, Spain, local authorities reported

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire breaks out at Spanish nursing home, killing 10 people | Image: Representative
14:01 IST, November 15th 2024