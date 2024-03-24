Updated March 24th, 2024 at 11:34 IST
Fire Breaks Out at Two-Wheeler Showroom in Delhi
A fire broke out in a two-wheeler showroom in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Sunday
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a two-wheeler showroom in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Sunday, officials said.
"We received a call at 10.30 am about a fire at a two-wheeler showroom. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. No one was injured in the incident," a senior Delhi Fire Services official said.
It took about 20 minutes to douse the flames and the police were informed to investigate the matter, the official said.
