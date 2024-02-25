Updated April 20th, 2022 at 19:04 IST
Fire breaks out Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi
Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
A call about the fire was received around 4.07 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.
The fire-fighting operations are underway, he said.
A fire had broken out at the Ghazipur dumping yard recently following which a huge cloud of smoke had enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas.
The blaze was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out. PTI AMP TDS TDS
