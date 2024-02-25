Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

A call about the fire was received around 4.07 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire-fighting operations are underway, he said.

A fire had broken out at the Ghazipur dumping yard recently following which a huge cloud of smoke had enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas.

The blaze was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out. PTI AMP TDS TDS