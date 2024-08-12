Published 14:21 IST, August 12th 2024
Fire Breaks Out Himachal Power Board Store in Hamirpur
A major fire broke out in a storehouse of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited in Hamirpur district in which property and equipment worth lakhs.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The blaze was yet to be fully doused but rainfall helped the firefighters bring it under control | Image: ANI
