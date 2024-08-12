sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:21 IST, August 12th 2024

Fire Breaks Out Himachal Power Board Store in Hamirpur

A major fire broke out in a storehouse of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited in Hamirpur district in which property and equipment worth lakhs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The blaze was yet to be fully doused but rainfall helped the firefighters bring it under control
The blaze was yet to be fully doused but rainfall helped the firefighters bring it under control | Image: ANI
