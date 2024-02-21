Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:52 IST
Fire Breaks Out in an Apartment in Dwarka's Sector-10 | VIDEO
A massive fire broke out in an apartment in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 10.
Fire breaks out in Dwarka | Image:ANI
Dwarka: A massive fire broke out in an apartment in New Delhi's Dwarka Sector-10. The fire department has reached the place.
(More details are awaited)
Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:52 IST
