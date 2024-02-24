English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 20th, 2022 at 16:00 IST

Fire breaks out in apartment at high-rise in Mumbai; no casualties

Fire breaks out in apartment at high-rise in Mumbai; no casualties

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) A small fire erupted in an apartment of a 11-storey residential building in the western suburb of Santacruz here on Wednesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze broke out at an apartment in Axiom Inizia building on CST road in Santacruz (east) and the police control room was notified around 11 am, he said.

Advertisement

Six fire engines were pressed into service and the flames was doused around 11.20 am, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. PTI KK ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published April 20th, 2022 at 16:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

3 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

9 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

19 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bhimaa Trailer: Gopichand's Cop Drama Has A Mythological Twist

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. India LIVE | Delhi's Singhu, Tikri Borders to be Partially Reopened

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Rahul-Disha Visit Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple With Daughter Navya

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  4. WWE Elimination Chamber Results

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Truecaller says TRAI recommendation on CNAP ‘not competitive’

    Tech an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo