Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Gandhi Nagar Market, None Injured
No injuries were reported in the fire incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
New Delhi: A fire incident was reported at a factory in Gandhi Nagar market in east Delhi on Tuesday night.
However, no injuries were reported in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
He said the fire affected the second and third floors of a commercial building in Gandhi Nagar market, which is famous for clothes business.
However, police could not confirm yet if the affected building housed a clothing factory.
"Six fire tenders have been pressed into service. The dousing operation is underway," the officer said, adding the cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short circuit.
(With PTI inputs)
Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:48 IST
