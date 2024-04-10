Updated April 10th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Gandhi Nagar Market, None Injured

No injuries were reported in the fire incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Picture used for representational purpose only | Image:ANI
Advertisement

New Delhi: A fire incident was reported at a factory in Gandhi Nagar market in east Delhi on Tuesday night. 

However, no injuries were reported in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. 

Advertisement

He said the fire affected the second and third floors of a commercial building in Gandhi Nagar market, which is famous for clothes business. 

However, police could not confirm yet if the affected building housed a clothing factory. 

Advertisement

"Six fire tenders have been pressed into service. The dousing operation is underway," the officer said, adding the cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short circuit. 

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:48 IST