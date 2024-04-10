Picture used for representational purpose only | Image:ANI

New Delhi: A fire incident was reported at a factory in Gandhi Nagar market in east Delhi on Tuesday night.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

He said the fire affected the second and third floors of a commercial building in Gandhi Nagar market, which is famous for clothes business.

However, police could not confirm yet if the affected building housed a clothing factory.

"Six fire tenders have been pressed into service. The dousing operation is underway," the officer said, adding the cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short circuit.

(With PTI inputs)