Bijapur: A four-year-old girl was killed after a massive fire broke out in a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Bijapur district.

The blaze erupted late Wednesday night at the porta cabin (prefabricated portable structure) school for girls in Chintakonta village under Awapalli police station limits, a school education department official here said.

According to officials, the victim was not a student of the school. She was staying with her elder sister, who is a student of the school, since the last few days.

"All 380 students of the facility were safely evacuated by porta cabin staffers and local villagers. However, later it was found that the younger sister of a student was missing. She died of burn injuries," he said.

As per the news agency, the incident occurred in Chintakonta porta-cabin in the Awapalli Police Station area of Bijapur.

Fire tenders reached the spot to assist the situation. All the girls were rescued.

Further details are awaited.

