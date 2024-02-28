Advertisement

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) A major fire broke out at garage in central Kolkata's Tangra area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Eight fire tenders were working to douse the blaze at the garage on Christopher Road which was used as a godown, they said.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, they added.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," an official said. PTI SCH SBN SOM SOM