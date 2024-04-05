Updated March 16th, 2023 at 14:32 IST
Fire breaks out in Maha’s Thane, no injuries
A fire broke out in a single-storey house in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Thursday morning and was brought under control in an hour’s time, said an official.
No one was injured in the fire that started around 7.30 am in the house in a chawl (row tenement) at Lokmanya Nagar, he said.
Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body’s regional disaster management cell, said local firemen put out the fire in an hour. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.
Published March 16th, 2023 at 14:32 IST
