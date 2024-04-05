×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2023 at 14:32 IST

Fire breaks out in Maha’s Thane, no injuries

A fire broke out in a single-storey house in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Thursday morning and was brought under control in an hour’s time, said an official.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire breaks out in Maha’s Thane, no injuries
Fire breaks out in Maha’s Thane, no injuries (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A fire broke out in a single-storey house in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Thursday morning and was brought under control in an hour’s time, said an official.

No one was injured in the fire that started around 7.30 am in the house in a chawl (row tenement) at Lokmanya Nagar, he said.

Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body’s regional disaster management cell, said local firemen put out the fire in an hour. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2023 at 14:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning

Rain Likely in Delhi

a minute ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
BMC

Heat Stroke Prevention

6 minutes ago
Adani Total Gas

Gas traded volume

10 minutes ago
NBFC

RBI cancel certificate

12 minutes ago
Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat on Congress

13 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

13 minutes ago
Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD Postponed

13 minutes ago
The Rock and Cody Rhodes

How to watch WrestleMania

14 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

17 minutes ago
UK economy shows strength with manufacturing growth driven by domestic demand. Bank of England watches for inflation signals.

Canadian Economic Activit

17 minutes ago
Krystle Dsouza

Krystle's Goa Trip

18 minutes ago
Erdogan

Turkey Israel Arrests

18 minutes ago
Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara's operations

23 minutes ago
Israel

Israel attack Iran

27 minutes ago
Cricket fans break barricades at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium

Ruckus At Uppal Stadium

33 minutes ago
Hydropower plant

India's hydroprojects

33 minutes ago
On Thursday, a technical error on the Danish frigate Niels Juel led Denmark to briefly close a major shipping route.

Denmark Military Scandals

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News19 hours ago

  4. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News20 hours ago

  5. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo