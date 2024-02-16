Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:24 IST
Fire Breaks Out at MLA Hostel in Srinagar
A fire broke out in one room and spread to others in MLA hostel in Srinagar on Friday morning.
Fire Breaks Out at MLA Hostel in Srinagar | Image:Republic
Srinagar: A fire broke out in one room and spread to others in MLA hostel in Srinagar on Friday morning.
According to the preliminary information, the fire was reported around 8: 30 AM.
Multiple firefighters rushed to the site of the incident
The reason is yet to be known.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:24 IST
