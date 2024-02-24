Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:10 IST
Fire Breaks Out in Moving Truck in Kanpur, Goods Worth Lakhs Damaged
A fire has broken out in a moving container truck in Kanpur. The driver of the vehicle managed to jump clear of the blaze.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
KANPUR: A fire has broken out in moving container truck, with the blaze suddenly intensfying and consuming much of the container and goods worth several lakhs that it was carrying. The incident took place on NH2 highway under the Govind Nagar police station area.
he driver of the truck managed to save his own life by jumping clear of the burning container and vehicle. Subsequently, members of the public in vicinity of the blaze informed the fire department.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:10 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM ISTSports 29 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.