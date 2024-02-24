English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Fire Breaks Out in Moving Truck in Kanpur, Goods Worth Lakhs Damaged

A fire has broken out in a moving container truck in Kanpur. The driver of the vehicle managed to jump clear of the blaze.

Digital Desk
A fire broke out in a container truck in Kanpur on Saturday.
A fire broke out in a container truck in Kanpur on Saturday. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

KANPUR: A fire has broken out in moving container truck, with the blaze suddenly intensfying and consuming much of the container and goods worth several lakhs that it was carrying. The incident took place on NH2 highway under the Govind Nagar police station area. 

Credit: Republic

he driver of the truck managed to save his own life by jumping clear of the burning container and vehicle. Subsequently, members of the public in vicinity of the blaze informed the fire department. 

Advertisement

This is a developing story. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

7 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

8 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

8 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

18 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI Jayalalithaa Alleges Betrayal by Centre and Calls Out DMK as Corrupt

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Bhansali's Pics With Sonakshi, Aditi From Sets Of Heeramandi Go Viral

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM IST

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. Lucknow Airport unveils state-of-the-art T3 Terminal

    Business News40 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo