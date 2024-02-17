English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai in Govandi: No Injuries Reported, 15 Houses Damaged

A fire broke out in Mumbai’s Govandi area in the wee hours on Saturday.

Shweta Parande
Fire in Mumbai
Fire in Mumbai | Representative Image | Image:X
  • 1 min read
Mumbai Fire: A huge fire broke out in Mumbai’s Govandi area in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred in the Baiganwadi locality of Govandi at 4 am, official reports say.

No injury was reported in the incident. However, at least 10-15 houses were damaged.

The cause of the Govandi fire is not known yet.

Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Govandi

Fire engines and water tankers are at the spot to douse the fire, with people living in the area also helping out.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

