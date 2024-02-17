Updated February 17th, 2024 at 08:55 IST
Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai in Govandi: No Injuries Reported, 15 Houses Damaged
A fire broke out in Mumbai’s Govandi area in the wee hours on Saturday.
Shweta Parande
Fire in Mumbai | Representative Image | Image:X
Mumbai Fire: A huge fire broke out in Mumbai’s Govandi area in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred in the Baiganwadi locality of Govandi at 4 am, official reports say.
No injury was reported in the incident. However, at least 10-15 houses were damaged.
The cause of the Govandi fire is not known yet.
Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Govandi
Fire engines and water tankers are at the spot to douse the fire, with people living in the area also helping out.
