Advertisement

Mumbai Fire: A huge fire broke out in Mumbai’s Govandi area in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred in the Baiganwadi locality of Govandi at 4 am, official reports say.

No injury was reported in the incident. However, at least 10-15 houses were damaged.

Advertisement

The cause of the Govandi fire is not known yet.

Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Govandi

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out in Baiganwadi, Adarsh Nagar area of #Mumbai earlier today. Rescue work underway. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Hzrm7d3VUo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 17, 2024

Fire engines and water tankers are at the spot to douse the fire, with people living in the area also helping out.