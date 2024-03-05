Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:18 IST
Fire Breaks Out in Private Company in Hyderabad's Nacharam Area
A massive fire broke out in a private biotech company in the Nacharam area.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire in Hyderabad Pvt Company | Image:X
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a private biotech company in the Nacharam area.
Fire tenders reached the spot to assist the situation.
As of now no casualty or injury has been reported.
The cause behind the fire is yet to be identified.
