Fire breaks out in signal-telecoms store at Delhi's Sabji Mandi railway station
Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A fire broke out in the signal and telecoms store at Delhi's Sabji Mandi railway station on Sunday, an official said.
The incident occurred outside the boundaries of the station, away from the passenger area, a spokesperson of the Northern Railway said.
"All train movement is normal. Fire brigade tenders are already at site," he said. PTI ASG ANB ANB
