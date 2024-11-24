Published 15:00 IST, November 24th 2024
Fire Breaks Out in Slum in Ultadanga, No Report of Any Injury
A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a slum in the Ultadanga area of the city, Fire Brigade officials said.
Kolkata: A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a slum in the Ultadanga area of the city, Fire Brigade officials said.
The fire broke out at 7.22 am. Six fire engines were rushed to the spot which extinguished the blaze by 9 am, they said.
There was no report of any injury in the fire, they said.
Six huts were damaged in the fire, fire officials said.
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, but a short circuit is suspected, they added.
