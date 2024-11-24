Fire Breaks Out in Slum in Ultadanga, No Report of Any Injury | Image: x

Kolkata: A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a slum in the Ultadanga area of the city, Fire Brigade officials said.

The fire broke out at 7.22 am. Six fire engines were rushed to the spot which extinguished the blaze by 9 am, they said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, they said.

Six huts were damaged in the fire, fire officials said.