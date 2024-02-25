Updated September 16th, 2021 at 11:12 IST
Fire breaks out in west Delhi factory
New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri on Thursday morning, officials said.
A senior fire department official said information regarding the blaze was received around 9.30 am.
Around 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. PTI NIT IJT
