Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Fire breaks out inside 3-storey building near Mewar College in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara

Ghaziabad fire: Panic gripped the area after locals noticed the fire.

Digital Desk
fire
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ghaziabad: A fire broke out at a three-storey residential building in Sector 2 in Vasundhara on Friday. The fire erupted in Block-C near Mewar College. According to the fire department, there were no fire safety fighting devices installed in the building.

Panic gripped the area after locals noticed the fire. Locals alerted the fire department about the blaze. Subsequently, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A video has surfaced on social media which shows huge plumes of smoke emanating from the  building. The exact cause behind the fire is not clear. 

The fire was brought under control. There were no reports of any injuries.
 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

