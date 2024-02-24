Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 16th, 2022 at 18:33 IST

Fire breaks out inside godown in Lucknow, no one hurt

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Ten fire tenders were rushed to a godown here on Saturday when power cables lain inside it in the open caught fire, officials said.

It took them three hours to put out the fire completely, they said.

Lucknow Chief Fire Officer Vijay Kumar Singh said the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The godown was located in the Kakori Police Station area.

"We got information about the fire at around 10.25 am, and by 1.15 pm, the fire was controlled.

"Ten fire tenders were pressed into service. There was no loss of life, but some damage was done to the property. We were able to save a lot of materials kept there from getting burnt," he said. PTI NAV VN VN

