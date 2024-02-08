English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

WATCH | Fire Breaks Out Near Bengaluru's Rajajinagar Metro Station

In the incident, 4 two-wheelers, 3 mopeds, and one bike were gutted in the fire.

Tanisha Rajput
Bengaluru: A major fire broke out near Rajajinagar metro station in Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 6 am.

In the incident, 4 two-wheelers, 3 mopeds, and one bike were gutted in the fire.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Mahalakshmi Layout police station.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

