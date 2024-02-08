Advertisement

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out near Rajajinagar metro station in Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 6 am.

In the incident, 4 two-wheelers, 3 mopeds, and one bike were gutted in the fire.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Mahalakshmi Layout police station.