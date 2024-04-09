the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Initial reports of a fire breaking out on the surgical block of AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, has turned out to be false. Earlier, it was reported that the seven fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Service were rushed to tackle the situation. However, the Director Fire Service Atul Garg has now denied any fire the AIIMS premises in Delhi.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is a prestigious public medical research university and hospital. Established in 1956, it's known for its advanced treatment facilities, focus on research, and role as a premier medical education institute. AIIMS Delhi is known for its super-specialty care and attracts patients from all over India.

Republic had initially reported of the fire at AIIMS. The copy now stands updated with the latest information.