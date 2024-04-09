×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

UPDATED: Reports Of Fire At AIIMS Delhi Turns Out To Be False

A Fire broke out on the surgical block top floor of AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Initial reports of a fire breaking out on the surgical block of AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, has turned out to be false. Earlier, it was reported that the seven fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Service were rushed to tackle the situation. However, the Director Fire Service Atul Garg has now denied any fire the AIIMS premises in Delhi. 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is a prestigious public medical research university and hospital. Established in 1956, it's known for its advanced treatment facilities, focus on research, and role as a premier medical education institute. AIIMS Delhi is known for its super-specialty care and attracts patients from all over India.

Advertisement

Republic had initially reported of the fire at AIIMS. The copy now stands updated with the latest information. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

a few seconds ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

10 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Narrative Wilts

12 minutes ago
Man sues 50 women for calling him a bad date in California

Man Sues 50 Women

13 minutes ago
Tom Holland, Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Relationship

13 minutes ago
Nobel Prize winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at the age of 94.

Peter Higgins Dies

13 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

15 minutes ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi On Her Struggle

15 minutes ago
Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip For 'Narcotics Test'

Bengaluru lawyer scam

18 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 9.

Can BJP Make Dent in TN?

19 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen On Comeback

21 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

Karthik on Kuldeep

32 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Writes Dialogues

41 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Bhavnagar earthquake

42 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Deepfake Nude Menace

44 minutes ago
Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali On Working With Stars

an hour ago
Maidaan Screening

Maidaan Screening

an hour ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Aditi On Working With SLB

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Snake And Mongoose Deadly Fight In A Pothole, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Man Stabs Mother Over 70 Times Because She 'Irritated Him'

    World6 hours ago

  3. Pankaj Tripathi Ditches Fancy Car For Two-wheeler In Viral Video

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo