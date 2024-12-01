Fire Breaks Out On Two Floors Of Building In South Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on two floors of a building in South Mumbai’s CP Tank area located in Girgaon on Sunday leading to a panic-like situation in the area. According to the officials, the fire broke out on the ground and first floor of the building, which is located at Adarshidai Street Cross Lane in VP Marg of Girgaon. The fire reportedly broke out at around 4.13 pm on Sunday, following which the information was passed to the local police and the fire department.

The fire officials stated that the fire broke out at an empty structure. The blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished by the firefighters team in around 25 minutes.

The police said that the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported during the fire incident. A police official said, “No one was hurt in the fire. We deployed three fire engines, and water tankers to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is not known yet.”