×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Latur: Eleven Shops Gutted In Fire, No Casualties

Eleven shops were gutted in a fire on Sunday in Ahmedpur in Latur, though no one was hurt in the incident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Latur: Eleven shops were gutted in a fire on Sunday in Ahmedpur in Latur, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out at Sarafa Line in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at 4pm, he said.

Advertisement

"Traders have said they suffered losses of Rs 2.5 crore. The fire was brought under control two hours later. Two firemen sustained minor injuries on their hands during the dousing operation," he said. 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC on Kejriwal

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
ramlala

Ayodhya: Special Quaranti

4 minutes ago
pitbull attack

Stray Dogs Rush

7 minutes ago
IRB Infrastructure

Govt's record highway

16 minutes ago
The conflict in Gaza has now entered its seventh month.

Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

24 minutes ago
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik attended the bash in a violet suit set.

Alka On Song Remake

38 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

40 minutes ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

42 minutes ago
transgender

Transgender Hemangi Sakhi

44 minutes ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat’s Advice On Love

an hour ago
Government stake sale collection

Stake sale at Gland Pharm

an hour ago
Priyamani

Priyamani On Actresses

an hour ago
Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Amir

Amir & Imad return

an hour ago
Alka Yagnik

Alka On Pay Parity

an hour ago
Delhi Rain

Skymet weather prediction

an hour ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

an hour ago
Axis Bank is ranked fifth among the top 5 banking shares. The bank's asset quality improved in the December quarter as its gross non-performing assets came in at 1.58 per cent as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter.

Bain Capital exit Axis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Snake And Mongoose Deadly Fight In A Pothole, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Pankaj Tripathi Ditches Fancy Car For Two-wheeler In Viral Video

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Needed at any cost': Calls made to select Indian Star for T20 WC

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo