Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:50 IST
Latur: Eleven Shops Gutted In Fire, No Casualties
Eleven shops were gutted in a fire on Sunday in Ahmedpur in Latur, though no one was hurt in the incident.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
Advertisement
Latur: Eleven shops were gutted in a fire on Sunday in Ahmedpur in Latur, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.
The blaze broke out at Sarafa Line in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at 4pm, he said.
Advertisement
"Traders have said they suffered losses of Rs 2.5 crore. The fire was brought under control two hours later. Two firemen sustained minor injuries on their hands during the dousing operation," he said.
Advertisement
Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:50 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.