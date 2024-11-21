Published 11:50 IST, November 21st 2024
Fire Destroys Carpet Warehouse in Maharashtra's Palghar district, No Casualty
A massive fire broke out in a warehouse where carpets were kept in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire destroys carpet warehouse in Palghar | Image: Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:50 IST, November 21st 2024