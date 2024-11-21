sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump | Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Fire Destroys Carpet Warehouse in Maharashtra's Palghar district, No Casualty

Published 11:50 IST, November 21st 2024

Fire Destroys Carpet Warehouse in Maharashtra's Palghar district, No Casualty

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse where carpets were kept in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fire destroys carpet warehouse in Palghar
Fire destroys carpet warehouse in Palghar | Image: Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:50 IST, November 21st 2024