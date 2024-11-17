Published 23:38 IST, November 17th 2024
Fire Engulfs 3-Storey Building in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
A massive fire engulfed a three-story social welfare building in the Gulgam area of the Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Massive fire in house in Kupwara | Image: Republic
