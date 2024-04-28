Updated April 28th, 2024 at 07:10 IST
Fire Engulfs Building in Noida Sector 65, Firefighters Battle Blaze at Warehouse in Ghaziabad
7 fire tenders are present at the spot in a bid to douse the fire at Mainapur Industrial Area.
BREAKING: Massive fire in NCR building and warehouse | Image:Republic TV
Noida: A huge broke out in the early hours of Sunday in a warehouse in Mainapur Industrial Area. 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Work is underway to extinguish the fire. In another incident, a fire broke out in a building in Noida Sector 65 late last night. Fire engines are present at the spot.
(More details awaited)
