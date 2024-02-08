English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Fire engulfs dozen vehicles, 15 firecracker stalls in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Darbhanga Horror: Miscreant Sets Police Station On Fire, CCTV reveals shocking incident
A fire tender was pressed into service and the blaze was doused after over an hour. | Image:Pexels
Jamshedpur: A fire erupted in a firecracker stall which quickly spread to other 14 such stalls, damaging a dozen motorcycles and a pickup van in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said. The fire incident was reported near a busy 'haat' (weekly market) set up in Kerukocha village in Chakulia block ahead of the Tusu festival commencing on Monday.  

However, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Ghatsila Sub-divisional Police Officer Kuldip Toppo said further investigation is underway.
A fire tender was pressed into service and the blaze was doused after over an hour. 

"The fire erupted in a firecracker stall set up illegally on a ground near the market and quickly spread to 14 other firecracker stalls. A total of 13 motorcycles and a pickup van were also gutted in the blaze," Shyamsunderpur police station officer-in-charge Dilip Kumar said. 

Stating that the stalls were set up without permission, he said the traders have been identified and action will be taken against them. Local JMM MLA Sameer Mohanty, who reached the spot, said the 'haat' is set up every year before Tusu festival and people come in large numbers for shopping but the unfortunate incident took place this year. 

He said an estimated loss of around Rs 10-15 lakh was incurred due to the incident. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

