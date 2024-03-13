×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Fire Engulfs Electronics Store in Delhi's Roshanara Road: Evacuation On, Fire Tenders On Spot

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire at factory
Representative Image | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A major fire broke out inside an electronics store on Roshanara Road, in the national capital on Wednesday, March 13. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot as information was received by the authorities. 

Fire broke at the store which deals with air conditioners, coolers, and geysers. As the personnel including SHO of the Subzi Madi Police Station rushed there and residents from neighboring houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. 

Advertisement

Total of 3 fire tenders were pressed into service to the location. Prima facie, the cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. Appropriate legal action will be taken.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Punjab shocker

Army Men Attacked

a minute ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

6 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

7 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

9 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

10 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

13 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

15 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

16 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

16 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

16 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

18 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

19 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

21 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

22 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

23 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

23 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei extends losses

24 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit-Kriti's Wedding

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo