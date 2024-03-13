Fire Engulfs Electronics Store in Delhi's Roshanara Road: Evacuation On, Fire Tenders On Spot

Advertisement

New Delhi: A major fire broke out inside an electronics store on Roshanara Road, in the national capital on Wednesday, March 13. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot as information was received by the authorities.

Fire broke at the store which deals with air conditioners, coolers, and geysers. As the personnel including SHO of the Subzi Madi Police Station rushed there and residents from neighboring houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Total of 3 fire tenders were pressed into service to the location. Prima facie, the cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. Appropriate legal action will be taken.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

