4 Children Dead, 2 Injured as Fire Engulfs House in Meerut

Advertisement

Meerut: In a tragic incident, four children were charred to death and two others sustained injuries after a house caught fire in Meerut on Sunday. The incident was reported near area Janta Colony which falls under the jurisdiction of Pallavapuram police station.

According to sources, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Those with burn injuries were referred to Delhi. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.

