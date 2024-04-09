The fire originated from the transformer and subsequently engulfed the police station. | Image: Republic

Greater Noida: A total of 15 motorcycles were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Kasna police station on Tuesday. Sources told Republic that the fire originated from the transformer and subsequently engulfed the police station.

Following the incident, a stampede-like situation ensued. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported as of now.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.