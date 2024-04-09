Updated April 9th, 2024 at 18:35 IST
Fire Engulfs Kasna Police Station, 15 Bikes Gutted
The fire originated from the transformer and subsequently engulfed the police station.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The fire originated from the transformer and subsequently engulfed the police station. | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Greater Noida: A total of 15 motorcycles were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Kasna police station on Tuesday. Sources told Republic that the fire originated from the transformer and subsequently engulfed the police station.
Following the incident, a stampede-like situation ensued. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported as of now.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published April 9th, 2024 at 18:35 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.