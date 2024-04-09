×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Fire Engulfs Kasna Police Station, 15 Bikes Gutted

The fire originated from the transformer and subsequently engulfed the police station.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bulandshahr Fire
The fire originated from the transformer and subsequently engulfed the police station. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Greater Noida: A total of 15 motorcycles were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Kasna police station on Tuesday. Sources told Republic that the fire originated from the transformer and subsequently engulfed the police station.

 Following the incident, a stampede-like situation ensued. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported as of now.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

3 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Virender Sehwag

Sehwag on Chahal

4 minutes ago
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Chanu delighted to return

9 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

9 minutes ago
Sehwag destroys Faf du Plessis

Sehwag destroys Faf

13 minutes ago
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is presently under Russian control.

IAEA on Drone Attack

13 minutes ago
Arijit Singh and Badshah

Badshah-Arijit's Video

14 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

16 minutes ago
wanindu hasaranga AP

SRH sign SL international

18 minutes ago
Delhi man accuses petrol pump employees of manipulating machine setting

Petrol Pump

19 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
India's Beloved Meme Page Makes Bold Move

India's Beloved Meme Page

24 minutes ago
Synchron

Synchron trials at scale

36 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev extends apology

37 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

37 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Slams Fake Account

41 minutes ago
Dev Patel

Dev On Being Indian

41 minutes ago
Leh Admin Lifts Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead of 'Border March'

Border March

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News6 hours ago

  2. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances Went Viral

    India News7 hours ago

  4. 48 Hrs, 1,400 KM: How Delhi Police Chased Down Murder Accused

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo