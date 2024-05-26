Updated May 26th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Fire Engulfs Pet Shop In Kerala, Killing Around 100 Birds, Some Rabbits And A Few Fish

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire Engulfs Pet Shop In Kerala, Killing 100 Birds, Rabbits And Fishes (representational image) | Image:Unsplash
Thiruvananthapuram: Around 100 birds, rabbits and fish were killed as a fire engulfed a pet shop at Neeramankuzhy here early Sunday morning, police said.

They said that some pets were saved after the fire brigade extinguished the blaze at the pet shop owned by a person named Shibin.

The incident came to light when the family members of the building owner who live close to the shop experienced breathlessness due to the smoke and informed the fire force and the pet shop owner.

Shibin said around 100 birds, some rabbits and a few fish died in the fire, and accessories for nurturing pets got destroyed. He suffered a loss of over Rs 2.5 lakh.

He said he suspects foul play in the incident and has lodged a complaint with the police at Maranalloor.

Police said they have launched an FIR based on the shop owner's complaint. 

