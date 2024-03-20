×

Updated February 2nd, 2022 at 09:17 IST

Fire in Covid isolation ward of Bengal hospital; no casualty

Fire in Covid isolation ward of Bengal hospital; no casualty

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kalyani (WB), Feb 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in the Covid isolation ward of the JNM Hospital at Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday night, a senior official of the medical establishment said.

Though no casualty was reported as the lone patient there was taken away, regular services were affected by the blaze which was noticed at around 8.55 pm, he added.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and they took around 50 minutes to bring the blaze under control, an official of the fire department said.

The cooling process is currently on, he said.

"There was only one patient at the isolation ward and we have removed him to safety," College of Medicine & JNM Hospital Super Dr Abhijit Mukhopadhyay told PTI.

Mukhopadhyay said that the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The incident at the Kalyani hospital occurred three days after a 60-year-old patient died as fire broke out at the Covid ward of the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on early Saturday morning. PTI SCH NN NN

Published February 2nd, 2022 at 09:17 IST

