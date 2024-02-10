Updated February 9th, 2024 at 21:00 IST
Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties
No reports of casualty or injuries have been reported so far from the Sassoon Hospital of Pune.
Isha Bhandari
- India
- 1 min read
Fire at Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties | Image:ANI
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital. Fire brigade is present at the spot. No reports of casualty or injuries have been reported so far from the Sassoon Hospital of Pune. Sassoon General Hospital (Marathi: ससून सर्वोपचार रुग्णालय) is a large state-run hospital in Pune, India with over 1500 beds. The B. J. Medical College, Pune and a Nurses training School is attached to it.
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
Published February 9th, 2024 at 20:57 IST
