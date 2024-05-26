Advertisement

New Delhi: Three people died and another was seriously injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Krishna Nagar area of east Delhi on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Officials said the charred body of a 66-year-old woman identified as Promila Shad was recovered from the first floor of the building, while two others identified as 18-year-old Keshav Sharma and 39-year-old Anju Sharma were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding 14 vehicles and two bicylces at the spot were reduced to ashes.

This is the second major fire incident in the city in as many days. At least seven newborns died in a massive fire at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, police said another fire incident was reported in the area at Krishna Nagar police station on Sunday.

Chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said a call regarding a blaze at a house near the Bank of India, Krishna Nagar was received at 2.35 am.

"The flames were doused by 7.20 am and it was found that the fire began in 11 two-wheelers in the stilt parking of the house and spread to the first floor. The building comprises ground (stilt) plus four floors," he said.

Officials said the second, third and fourth floors were affected by heat and smoke.

One charred body was found on the first floor, Garg said.

"Station House Officer and other staff reached the spot. Police and firefighters rescued Sonam Sadh (24) from the first floor. Karan Raj Bhalla (56), Seema Bhalla (54), Rahul Bhalla (33), Rohit Bhalla (30), Manish Bhalla (25) were rescued from the second floor. Third floor of the building was vacant," a senior police officer said.

"Some of the occupants were rescued from behind of the building. Whereas, Devender Sharma (45), Gaurav Sharma (41), Ruchika Sharma (38) and six-year-old Divyansh were rescued from the fourth floor," the officer said.

According to the DFS, two persons were declared dead at the GTB Hospital while one person was referred to Max hospital in a serious condition.

Police has booked the owner of the building at Krishna Nagar Police Station.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC has been registered at Krishna Nagar Police Station and investigation is being carried out. Post-mortem of the dead bodies are being conducted," said the police officer.

