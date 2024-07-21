Published 14:05 IST, July 21st 2024
Fire on Ship Off Goa Coast Under Control, Ops Continue, Says ICG Official; 1 crew Member Dead
The fire that broke out on July 19 on a merchant navy ship off the coast of Goa is under control, however one crew member had died.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MV Maersk Frankfurt, carrying 1,154 containers, including some with dangerous cargo like benzene and sodium cyanate, had caught fire | Image: ICG/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:05 IST, July 21st 2024