Published 14:05 IST, July 21st 2024

Fire on Ship Off Goa Coast Under Control, Ops Continue, Says ICG Official; 1 crew Member Dead

The fire that broke out on July 19 on a merchant navy ship off the coast of Goa is under control, however one crew member had died.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MV Maersk Frankfurt, carrying 1,154 containers, including some with dangerous cargo like benzene and sodium cyanate, had caught fire
