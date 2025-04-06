Fire Rages Through AC Godown In Ahmedabad's Jeevraj Park, Claims Two Lives

Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out in an air conditioning godown located at Jeevraj Park Cross Road in Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of at least two people. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, left the area in chaos and panic. On information, the Ahmedabad police and the firefighters team rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The victims were evacuated from the site and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

According to the police, the AC godown, which was reportedly burnt to ashes, was engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing out into the surrounding area. As per reports, the scene was chaotic during the fire incident, with people rushing to safety as the fire raged on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but speculation suggests that it may have been due to an electrical malfunction.

As per information, the emergency services were quickly called to the scene, with firefighters and rescue teams working tirelessly to extinguish the flames and search for anyone trapped inside the godown. A senior police official stated that two people were found deceased, and their bodies were recovered from the site. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with officials from the fire department and police conducting a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fire. The incident has raised concerns about fire safety measures at the electronic goods godowns.

The city has experienced several major fires in recent years, resulting in loss of life and property. As such, there is a growing recognition of the need for enhanced safety protocols and regular inspections to ensure that buildings and businesses are complying with fire safety regulations.

The police official suggested that the fire was brought under control and the cooling process was underway at the site.