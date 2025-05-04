Fire Rages Through Five-Storey Building In Kanpur's Gandhinagar Area, Several Residents Feared Trapped

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out in the Gandhinagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, engulfing a five-storey residential building and leaving residents in a state of panic. The incident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Chamanganj police station in Kanpur, led to prompt response from the local police and the fire department. On information, the local police and the team of firefighters rushed to the spot with half a dozen fire brigade vehicles and initiated efforts to combat the inferno. As per claims, several people are trapped inside the building and efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire.

According to a fire official, the fire department acted swiftly, dispatching a team of firefighters to the scene within minutes of receiving the distress call. Upon arrival, they sprang into action, battling the blaze and making efforts to prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, it is being claimed that a short circuit could have triggered a fire in the building.

The police have initiated a probe to identify the reason behind the fire. Further details regarding the fire incident are awaited.

The fire incident in Kanpur echoes a similar fire that broke out in a garment complex in Kanpur's Basmandi area, which raged for four days and gutted hundreds of shops. In that case, the police suspected a short circuit might have caused the blaze. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak inspected the site and assured businessmen of government support.

In the early case, the fire department's prompt response was instrumental in containing the fire and preventing further damage. The firefighters worked continuously to douse the flames, using specialised equipment to combat the blaze.