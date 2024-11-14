Published 15:49 IST, November 14th 2024
Firearms Unit Operating Under Guise of Food Plates Manufacturing Busted In Bihar, Two Arrested
Two persons were arrested after police busted an improvised firearm unit which was operating under the guise of food plates manufacturing unit in Bihar
Firearms unit operating under guise of food plates manufacturing busted in Bihar, two arrested
