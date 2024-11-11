Published 22:16 IST, November 11th 2024
First-Ever Space Exercise 'Antariksha Abhyas' Kicks Off in Delhi
India's first space exercise 'Antariksha Abhyas' began on Monday, with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan calling space a "critical enabler" for national defence and security
Reported by: Digital Desk
First ever Antariksha Abhyas in Delhi | Image: PIB
