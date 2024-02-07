Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:01 IST
FIRST LOOK: Breathtaking View of Ram Temple From Space Shared by India's 'Swadeshi Satellites'
The 2.7-acre a landmark Ram Temple site, has been observed, with an expanded view obtained through the Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites.
- India
- 1 min read
Ayodhya: Ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple on January 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared with the country the first glimpse of the magnificent Ram Mandir as seen from space, using indigenous satellites.
The construction progress of the temple was documented on December 16 of the previous year, approximately a month ago. However, persistent dense fog in Ayodhya has hindered obtaining a clear view since then.
In the satellite images, Dashrath Mahal and Sarayu River are clearly visible with the newly renovated Ayodhya railway station.
Over 50 Indian satellites are present in space, and some of them have a resolution of less than a metre. The latest Ram Mandir image has been processed by the National Remote Sensing Centre in Hyderabad, a part of the Indian space agency.
Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:01 IST
