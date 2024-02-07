English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:01 IST

FIRST LOOK: Breathtaking View of Ram Temple From Space Shared by India's 'Swadeshi Satellites'

The 2.7-acre a landmark Ram Temple site, has been observed, with an expanded view obtained through the Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites.

Ronit Singh
First Look: Breathtaking View of Ram Temple From Space
First Look: Breathtaking View of Ram Temple From Space | Image:ISRO
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple on January 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared with the country the first glimpse of the magnificent Ram Mandir as seen from space, using indigenous satellites.

The 2.7-acre a landmark Ram Temple site, has been observed, with an expanded view obtained through the Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites. 

Advertisement

The construction progress of the temple was documented on December 16 of the previous year, approximately a month ago. However, persistent dense fog in Ayodhya has hindered obtaining a clear view since then.

In the satellite images, Dashrath Mahal and Sarayu River are clearly visible with the newly renovated Ayodhya railway station.

Advertisement

Over 50 Indian satellites are present in space, and some of them have a resolution of less than a metre. The latest Ram Mandir image has been processed by the National Remote Sensing Centre in Hyderabad, a part of the Indian space agency.


 

Advertisement


 

 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement