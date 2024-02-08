FIRST LOOK: MMRDA Shares Breathtaking Scenic Beauty of MTHL During Sunset | In Pics

Advertisement

Mumbai: One of the most eagerly anticipated projects in Mumbai, the Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is set for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. Spanning around 22 km, the project will become India's first and the world's 12th longest sea bridge. Apart from connecting Mumbai and its satellite city, Navi Mumbai, the MTHL project will reduce travel time for commuters efficiently. Starting in Sewri, South Mumbai, the bridge traverses Thane Creek, north of Elephant Island, concluding at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva.

In a first, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) shared the breathtaking scenic beauty of MTHL during sunset. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, MMRDA wrote, “Embark on a journey across the transformative Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (MTHL), a marvel connecting Mumbai Island to the mainland and alleviating land scarcity caused by geographical limitations. This engineering feat utilises advanced Japanese technology, spanning approximately 22 km with a 16.5 km marine section and a 5.5 km elevated road on land. Experience breathtaking scenic beauty while undergoing the ease of transportation convenience - from Friday, 12th January!”

Advertisement

One of the most eagerly anticipated projects in Mumbai, the Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is set for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. | Image: MMRDA

Atal Setu establishes a groundbreaking precedent by successfully implementing cutting-edge and modern technology in India for the first time.

Apart from connecting Mumbai and its satellite city, Navi Mumbai, the MTHL project will reduce travel time for commuters efficiently | Image: MMRDA

The bridge has used an orthotropic steel deck, noise silencers, sound barriers, and an earthquake resistance system. The MMRDA has deployed Reverse Circulation Rigs to cause minimal vibrations and impact on neighbouring areas.

Advertisement

Starting in Sewri, South Mumbai, the bridge traverses Thane Creek, north of Elephant Island, concluding at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva | Image: MMRDA

The India's longest bridge boasts ‘Debris Management’ so that the waste does not fall into the sea and affect marine life, according to an official statement of MMRDA.



Breathtaking visuals of MTHL during Sunset | Image: MMRDA

It features India’s most intelligent state-of-the-art traffic management system - Designed for 100 km/h commuting speed. The bridge is expected to carry 70,000 PCUs daily.

Advertisement