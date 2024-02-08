English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

FIRST LOOK: MMRDA Shares Breathtaking Scenic Beauty of MTHL During Sunset | In Pics

One of the most eagerly anticipated projects in Mumbai, the Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is set for inauguration by PM Modi on January 12.

Ronit Singh
Breathtaking Scenic Beauty of MTHL During Sunset
Breathtaking Scenic Beauty of MTHL During Sunset | Image:MMRDA
Mumbai: One of the most eagerly anticipated projects in Mumbai, the Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is set for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. Spanning around 22 km, the project will become India's first and the world's 12th longest sea bridge. Apart from connecting Mumbai and its satellite city, Navi Mumbai, the MTHL project will reduce travel time for commuters efficiently. Starting in Sewri, South Mumbai, the bridge traverses Thane Creek, north of Elephant Island, concluding at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva.

In a first, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) shared the breathtaking scenic beauty of MTHL during sunset. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, MMRDA wrote, “Embark on a journey across the transformative Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (MTHL), a marvel connecting Mumbai Island to the mainland and alleviating land scarcity caused by geographical limitations. This engineering feat utilises advanced Japanese technology, spanning approximately 22 km with a 16.5 km marine section and a 5.5 km elevated road on land. Experience breathtaking scenic beauty while undergoing the ease of transportation convenience - from Friday, 12th January!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12. Pic/MMRDA/X
 One of the most eagerly anticipated projects in Mumbai, the Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is set for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. | Image: MMRDA

Atal Setu establishes a groundbreaking precedent by successfully implementing cutting-edge and modern technology in India for the first time. 

The Maharashtra cabinet had on Thursday cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as toll amount for cars for using the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge
Apart from connecting Mumbai and its satellite city, Navi Mumbai, the MTHL project will reduce travel time for commuters efficiently | Image: MMRDA

The bridge has used an orthotropic steel deck, noise silencers, sound barriers, and an earthquake resistance system. The MMRDA has deployed Reverse Circulation Rigs to cause minimal vibrations and impact on neighbouring areas.

The 21.8-kilometre long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link bridge will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes
Starting in Sewri, South Mumbai, the bridge traverses Thane Creek, north of Elephant Island, concluding at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva | Image: MMRDA

The India's longest bridge boasts ‘Debris Management’ so that the waste does not fall into the sea and affect marine life, according to an official statement of MMRDA. 
 

As this bridge will connect Mumbai with the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Vasai and Virar, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad districts, various new projects and big companies would come to Navi Mumbai, ushering in development in the entire region, he said
Breathtaking visuals of MTHL during Sunset | Image: MMRDA

It features India’s most intelligent state-of-the-art traffic management system - Designed for 100 km/h commuting speed. The bridge is expected to carry 70,000 PCUs daily. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

