Advertisement

Meerut: In a major development, the first trainset of the Meerut Metro arrived at the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Depot in Duhai located in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The ‘Make in India’ trainset consists of three cars was transported on large trailers and was unloaded with the help of cranes at the depot. The trainset will be further assembled for testing, as per information.

Earlier, the first look of the Meerut Metro trainset was unveiled by the Managing Director (MD) of the NCRTC, Vinay Kumar Singh, following which the trainset has been handed over to NCRTC at Savli in Gujarat.

Advertisement

The metro train has maximum operational speed of 120 kmph

An official stated that the arrival of the trainset at the NCRTC Depot in Duhai has marked the commencement of the delivery of Meerut Metro trainsets.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that the Make in India Meerut Metro trainsets have been designed making it energy efficient, lightweight, and equipped with regenerative braking system, compatible with Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Control (ATC), and Automatic Train Operations (ATO).

Additionally, the metro train has a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph.

Advertisement

It is being said that with the arrival of Meerut Metro trainset, the trial runs of Meerut Metro will be started soon. Construction of the Meerut Metro corridor, which spans a length of 23 km with 13 stations, is progressing rapidly. The Meerut Metro aims to provide a safe, fast, and modern transportation solution for the residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, this is the first time in the country that both Namo Bharat trains and Meerut metro will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS infrastructure. The NCRTC has implemented European Train Control system (ETCS) Level-2 signalling with Hybrid Level-3 over Long Term Evolution (LTE), marking a pioneering endeavour in global rail transportation so that it seamlessly integrates the RRTS and metro services within Meerut.

