Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Divine First Darshan of Majestic Ram Lalla After Auspicious Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Divine First Darshan of Ram Lalla After Auspicious Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

  2 min read
The auspicious and much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in the temple town of Ayodhya created a historic and momentous moment for India today. Here is the first Drashan of Ram Lalla adorned in gold after the consecration ceremony - 

The first visuals of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Prime Minister Modi, along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath, participate in Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. PM Modi led the rituals as the chief Yajman. PM Modi offered flowers at Ram Lalla's feet and performed the Aarti.

 

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony. PM Modi tweeted about the emotional moment, "The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram." 

Over 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple. Representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country attended the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities also attended the ceremony. Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion later in the day.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:39 IST

