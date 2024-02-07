Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:05 IST
First Photo: Ram Lalla Idol Mesmerises at Ram Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum | Exclusive
A glimpse of the breathtaking visual of the Ram Lalla idol placed in the Sanctum Sanctorum has been accessed exclusively by Republic.
Ayodhya: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha, the first glimpse of the breathtaking visual of Ram Lalla idol placed in the Sanctum Sanctorum has been accessed exclusively by Republic. The idol, which is currently kept under wraps, was designed and developed by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj who depicted a five-year-old 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla (child Ram) in standing form.
