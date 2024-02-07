English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:05 IST

First Photo: Ram Lalla Idol Mesmerises at Ram Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum | Exclusive

A glimpse of the breathtaking visual of the Ram Lalla idol placed in the Sanctum Sanctorum has been accessed exclusively by Republic.

Digital Desk
First Photo: Ram Lalla Idol Mesmerises at Ram Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum | Exclusive
First Photo: Ram Lalla Idol Mesmerises at Ram Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum | Exclusive | Image:Republic
Ayodhya: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha, the first glimpse of the breathtaking visual of Ram Lalla idol placed in the Sanctum Sanctorum has been accessed exclusively by Republic. The idol, which is currently kept under wraps, was designed and developed by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj who depicted a five-year-old 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla (child Ram) in standing form.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

