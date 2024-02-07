Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 11:22 IST

First Visuals Emerge From Hyderabad Resort Where Jharkhand MLAs Are Staying Ahead of Floor Test

According to sources, over 50 policemen have been deployed for security at the resort in Hyderabad where Jharkhand MLAs are staying.

Digital Desk
Jharkhand MLAs in Hyderabad
Visuals from Leonia resort in Hyderabad | Image:PTI
Hyderabad: Amid change of guard in Jharkhand, 37 MLA of the JMM-led ruling coalition in the state have been sent to Hyderabad to avoid horse-trading. Party leader Champai Soren, who took oath as the Chief Minister of the state following Hemant Soren’s arrest and resignation from the post, has been granted time till Monday to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Fearing poaching, the MLA were flown down to Hyderabad on Friday. The legislators have been made to stay at Leonia resort in the Telangana capital.

Visuals have emerged from Leonia resort. News agency PTI shared the visuals on social media platform X which shows police presence inside the resort.

According to sources, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi is looking after all arrangements at the resort. Over 50 policemen have been deployed for security.
 

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Floor Test

Claiming that their alliance is strong, newly-inducted Jharkhand CM Champai Soren said, "Our alliance is strong...The work started by Hemant Soren for the tribals and native in the state, the path to development that he paved - opposition harassed him for that...Opposition is disheartened and it sent him to jail under a false case...We will succeed (in the floor test)..."

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 10:16 IST

