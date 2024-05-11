Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday walked out of Tihar jail, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail Delhi excise policy scam. In a major relief to Kejriwal and the AAP, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Delhi's Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail in Delhi excise policy case



The Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. pic.twitter.com/Qw80ugnehO — ANI (@ANI)

5 Conditions On Which Kejriwal Has Been Granted Interim Bail

Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat during the tenure of his interim bail. The Court has asked Kejriwal to not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period. Imposing a raft of bail conditions on the embattled AAP leader, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, "He shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat." "He shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/ approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi," the top court said. The court has also barred Kejrial from making any comment with regard to his role in the present case. He can not interact with any of the witnesses. He can not access any official files connected with the case.



‘Kejrwal’s Bail Will Pave Way For Big Changes'

Describing the interim bail as a blessing of Lord Hanuman to his devotee Kejriwal, AAP leaders said his release from judicial custody will pave the way for "big changes" in the country.

Advertisement

At a joint press conference at the party office, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Kejriwal being granted interim bail after 40 days is no less than a miracle. There is also a divine hint that the prevailing conditions are going to change in the country. His release will pave the way for big changes in the country." In posts on X, several other AAP leaders including Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Atishi as well as Sunita Kejriwal, the chief minister's wife, welcomed the development. Polling for the last and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Celebrations at the AAP Office

Clad in yellow T-shirts, AAP supporters danced to dhol beats and fed each other sweets at the party office as they celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to grant Kejriwal interim bail in a money laundering case. Slogans like "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye", and "Dekho dekho kon aaya, sher aaya sher aaya" rent the air at the AAP office.