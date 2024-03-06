×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

After getting the handover of suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team took him to its office in South 24 Parganas.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: After getting the handover of suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team took him to its office in South 24 Parganas, as per the Calcutta High Court's directives. 

Shahjahan, accused of instigating a mob to attack a team of ED officials in Sandeshkhali, was handed over to the CBI on Wednesday by West Bengal CID.

Advertisement

After a fresh directive by the Calcutta High Court, the TMC heavyweight was taken into the CBI custody from the Bengal Police CID Headquarters. During the handover process, Shahjahan underwent medical examination at SSKM hospital in Kolkata. 

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to hand over the custody of Sheikh Shajahan to the CBI by 4:15 pm.

The order came after the CBI informed the High Court that the West Bengal government should be pulled up for contempt for not handing over the custody of Shajahan, who had been accused by several women in Sandeshkhali of land grab and sexual harassment and of attacking the ED team.

Advertisement

The CBI said that the state CID did not follow the High Court's Tuesday's order that directed them to handover Sheikh Shajahan to the probe agency. The CBI team reached Kolkata on Tuesday to take custody of the TMC leader. However, the Bengal government refused the handover stating that case is pending before the Supreme Court. 


 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

6 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

6 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

6 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

12 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

12 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karan Welcomes New Swanky Ride HM Contessa To His Garage

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Why Pratyasa was Khelo India University Games’s most successful athlete

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Anant-Radhika Extended Pre-Wedding Bash: Here's What Happened On March 6

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 GG vs RCB live: RCB in deep trouble

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Solskjaer wanted Bellingham and Halland in the squad; United ignored him

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo