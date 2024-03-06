Updated March 6th, 2024 at 21:43 IST
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH
After getting the handover of suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team took him to its office in South 24 Parganas.
Kolkata: After getting the handover of suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team took him to its office in South 24 Parganas, as per the Calcutta High Court's directives.
Shahjahan, accused of instigating a mob to attack a team of ED officials in Sandeshkhali, was handed over to the CBI on Wednesday by West Bengal CID.
After a fresh directive by the Calcutta High Court, the TMC heavyweight was taken into the CBI custody from the Bengal Police CID Headquarters. During the handover process, Shahjahan underwent medical examination at SSKM hospital in Kolkata.
Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to hand over the custody of Sheikh Shajahan to the CBI by 4:15 pm.
The order came after the CBI informed the High Court that the West Bengal government should be pulled up for contempt for not handing over the custody of Shajahan, who had been accused by several women in Sandeshkhali of land grab and sexual harassment and of attacking the ED team.
The CBI said that the state CID did not follow the High Court's Tuesday's order that directed them to handover Sheikh Shajahan to the probe agency. The CBI team reached Kolkata on Tuesday to take custody of the TMC leader. However, the Bengal government refused the handover stating that case is pending before the Supreme Court.
