Ayodhya: In a momentous event, pictures of the inaugural gate with intricate gold work at Gur Mandap, positioned in front of Garb Grih, in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir have surfaced, leaving onlookers in awe of the architectural masterpiece.

Thirteen more such gates including the large size gate of Garbh Grih will be fixed at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Lord Ram to be installed on January 22 in Ayodhya

The idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the temple on January 22, and PM Modi has accepted their invitation.

The trust plans to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatana traditions for the consecration ceremony. In addition to the 25,000 saints who will attend the consecration ceremony, there will also be 10,000 "special guests."

On August 5, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple. The construction of the temple has since been going on in full swing.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site.