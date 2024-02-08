Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:59 IST
FIRST VISUALS: Swarn Dwar (Golden Gates) of Ram Mandir | SEE EXCLUSIVE IMAGES
Thirteen more such gates including the large size gate of Garbh Grih will be fixed at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ayodhya: In a momentous event, pictures of the inaugural gate with intricate gold work at Gur Mandap, positioned in front of Garb Grih, in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir have surfaced, leaving onlookers in awe of the architectural masterpiece.
Thirteen more such gates including the large size gate of Garbh Grih will be fixed at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
Lord Ram to be installed on January 22 in Ayodhya
The idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the temple on January 22, and PM Modi has accepted their invitation.
The trust plans to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatana traditions for the consecration ceremony. In addition to the 25,000 saints who will attend the consecration ceremony, there will also be 10,000 "special guests."
Advertisement
On August 5, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple. The construction of the temple has since been going on in full swing.
On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site.
Advertisement
Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:47 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.