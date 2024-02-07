Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:39 IST
Fishing Boat Anchored at Shoreline of Chowk Jetty Catches Fire
The fire caused extensive damage, rendering the cold room, engine, wireless sets, batteries, fishing nets, and other equipment beyond repair.
Mumbai: A massive fire erupted on a fishing boat anchored at the shoreline of Chowk jetty in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as none of the fishermen or helpers were on the boat when the incident occurred.
While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials suspect that an electric short circuit in the diesel-powered mechanism may have triggered the devastating fire. Further investigations are underway.
