Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Fishing Boat Anchored at Shoreline of Chowk Jetty Catches Fire

The fire caused extensive damage, rendering the cold room, engine, wireless sets, batteries, fishing nets, and other equipment beyond repair.

Fishing boat fire
Fishing boat fire | Image:Republic TV
Mumbai: A massive fire erupted on a fishing boat anchored at the shoreline of Chowk jetty in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as none of the fishermen or helpers were on the boat when the incident occurred. 

The fire caused extensive damage, rendering the cold room, engine, wireless sets, batteries, fishing nets, and other equipment beyond repair.  

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials suspect that an electric short circuit in the diesel-powered mechanism may have triggered the devastating fire. Further investigations are underway. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

